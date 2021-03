The rebound continues

The Australian dollar shrugged off a momentary dip in equity prices and remains near the highs of the day, up 37 pips to 0.7808.





AUD/USD is now testing the 38.2% retracement of the drop at the end of February. That's at 0.7813.







I think we need to hear from the Fed (perhaps today with Brainard at 1800 GMT) on the gameplan for dealing with higher yields before we get a convincing move through this and in the broader FX market.