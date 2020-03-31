RKI chief says that optimistic about flattening the virus curve in Germany

Comments by RKI chief, Lothar Wieler

This optimism is still justified

Any change in the virus trend will be clearer after Easter

Says that actual mortality rate from the virus in Germany is ~0.8%

Says that the mortality rate will rise further

The RKI reported a rise of 4,615 new confirmed cases (+8%) in Germany today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Germany to 61,913 cases with another 128 deaths reported. That brings the total number of deaths from the disease to 583 people.





Based on the calculation of the new cases added, the mortality rate in Germany is about 0.9% but has been slowly rising over the past few weeks - having been around 0.5% previously.



