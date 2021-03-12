RKI head says Germany is at the beginning of the third coronavirus wave

Comments by RKI head, Lothar Wieler

Germany
  • Seeing rising number of coronavirus patients in hospitals
  • Seeing more outbreaks in nurseries than in late 2020
That is not a comforting headline and the part on hospitalisations/medical capacity remains a concern, even as the number of cases and deaths have fallen as of late.

That said, the improvement in the virus situation in Germany appears to have reached a peak in the past few weeks (7-day incidence rate even rising) and it isn't a positive development given that the government is trying to reopen parts of the economy.

