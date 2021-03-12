RKI head says Germany is at the beginning of the third coronavirus wave

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/USD slumps to fresh lows on the day as dollar continues to push higher
-
Gold gets a reality check as the bounce this week begins to fizzle
-
Dollar gains across the board as Treasury yields surge higher on the session
-
Dollar advances on higher yields to start the session
-
Record closes for the S&P, Dow and Russell 2000
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Muller: Faster pace of PEPP buying is temporary
-
ECB's Villeroy: There is no risk of inflation overheating in Europe
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4845 (vs. yesterday at 6.4970)
-
More on the rumour the BOJ will drop its 6tln yen ETF buy target
-
More rumours on the BOJ policy review - Bank may abandon its ETF target