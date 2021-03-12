RKI head says Germany is at the beginning of the third coronavirus wave

Seeing rising number of coronavirus patients in hospitals

Seeing more outbreaks in nurseries than in late 2020

That is not a comforting headline and the part on hospitalisations/medical capacity remains a concern, even as the number of cases and deaths have fallen as of late.





That said, the improvement in the virus situation in Germany appears to have reached a peak in the past few weeks (7-day incidence rate even rising) and it isn't a positive development given that the government is trying to reopen parts of the economy.