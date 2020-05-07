Germany RKI official warns that second coronavirus wave possible before autumn if rules are ignored

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

RKI vice president, Lars Schaade, warns that the coronavirus cannot be eradicated in Germany

Adding that Germany is currently using about one-third of its virus testing capacity. I reckon that is due to the fact that the amount of clusters have reduced over the past few weeks.

This seems like the government is looking to actively manage the virus situation as the country tries to establish a new normal - quite possibly for the next year at least.

As long as medical capacities are not overburdened, daily life will have to continue in some way so as to try and ensure things stay that way until there is an effective treatment.

It will be an inconvenience to a lot of people and certainly a burden to the elderly population sadly. But I would think that most countries will accept that loss because lockdown measures have proven to be too costly over the past two months.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose