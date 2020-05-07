Germany RKI official warns that second coronavirus wave possible before autumn if rules are ignored

RKI vice president, Lars Schaade, warns that the coronavirus cannot be eradicated in Germany





This seems like the government is looking to actively manage the virus situation as the country tries to establish a new normal - quite possibly for the next year at least.





As long as medical capacities are not overburdened, daily life will have to continue in some way so as to try and ensure things stay that way until there is an effective treatment.







See here for global coronavirus case data

It will be an inconvenience to a lot of people and certainly a burden to the elderly population sadly. But I would think that most countries will accept that loss because lockdown measures have proven to be too costly over the past two months.

Adding that Germany is currently using about one-third of its virus testing capacity. I reckon that is due to the fact that the amount of clusters have reduced over the past few weeks.