RKI reports 108,202 coronavirus cases in Germany, up by 4,974 cases from yesterday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Germany reports its highest daily jump for cases in four days

The bad news is that the death count is starting to increase and that the case loads also show that it still may take some time before any further flattening/moderation.

The good news is that as of yesterday, there are over 46,300 persons who are estimated to have recovered from the coronavirus in Germany among those reported.

