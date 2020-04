After the mixed count during and after Easter, the virus trajectory continues to turn for the better in Germany







The other good news is that nearly 90,000 persons are estimated to have recovered from the disease in the country.

The jump today is under 2,000 cases i.e. an increase of 1.3%, an improvement from the 1.8% increase in new cases seen yesterday. Another 110 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,404 persons.