RKI reports 2,337 new coronavirus cases in Germany, total confirmed cases now at 150,383

The daily case count is still moderating

Germany
The 2,337 cases reported in the latest update brings the total to 150,383 cases in the country. That said, RKI estimates that 106,800 persons have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, another 227 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,321 persons.

