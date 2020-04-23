RKI reports 2,352 new coronavirus cases in Germany, total confirmed cases now at 148,046

The latest update by RKI on the coronavirus situation in Germany









On the brighter side of things, RKI estimates that the number of recoveries is picking up with that number now sitting at 103,300 persons.





That should provide some encouragement as new cases are also moderating around three-week lows still, as the government begins to take steps to reopen the economy.





The additional 2,352 new cases sees the total tally now stand at 148,046 cases. Another 215 deaths were reported, bringing the total on that front to 5,094 persons now.