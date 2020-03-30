RKI reports 57,298 coronavirus cases in Geramany, up by 4,751 cases from yesterday

That is roughly at 9% increase in the number of confirmed cases

Meanwhile, another 66 deaths are reported and that brings the total tally to 455 deaths.

A somewhat positive sign in all of this is that the percentage increase in the number of cases in Germany has fallen into single digits for two days in a row now.

That will provide some comfort that containment efforts are working but as NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern warned earlier, the reopening of borders will present a whole different challenge even if the domestic situation for most countries gets better in due time.
