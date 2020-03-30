RKI reports 57,298 coronavirus cases in Geramany, up by 4,751 cases from yesterday

That is roughly at 9% increase in the number of confirmed cases





A somewhat positive sign in all of this is that the percentage increase in the number of cases in Germany has fallen into single digits for two days in a row now.







ForexLive

That will provide some comfort that containment efforts are working but as NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern warned earlier, the reopening of borders will present a whole different challenge even if the domestic situation for most countries gets better in due time.

Meanwhile, another 66 deaths are reported and that brings the total tally to 455 deaths.