RKI reports 67,366 coronavirus cases in Germany, up by 5,453 cases from yesterday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The number of deaths increase by 149 to 732 persons in total

We are still seeing a bit of moderation in the increase for the number of confirmed cases in Germany, this time being around 9% so it is still in the single digit percentages at least. However, the raw figure itself remains in the thousands for now but let's see if the trend will continue to get better over the next few days/weeks.
