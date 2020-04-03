RKI reports 79,696 coronavirus cases in Germany, up by 6,174 cases from yesterday

The number of deaths increase by 145 to 1,017 persons

That is a ~8% increase in the number of confirmed cases in Germany, which continues to reflect some degree of flattening in the curve as the overall increase stays in the single digit percentage. Though again, the raw figure remains in the thousands.
  • 30 March: 57,298 cases (+4,751 / ~9%)
  • 31 March: 61,913 cases (+4,615 / ~8%)
  • 1 April: 67,366 cases (+5,453 / ~9%)
  • 2 April: 73,522 cases (+6,156 / ~9%)
  • 3 April: 79,696 cases (+6,174 / ~8%)

