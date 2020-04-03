RKI reports 79,696 coronavirus cases in Germany, up by 6,174 cases from yesterday

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday April 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
CME changes how it calculates fixings for FX options contracts
-
FX option expiries for Thursday April 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday April 01 at the 10am NY cut
-
April 2020 forex seasonals: A small factor in the month ahead
Central Banks
-
More from the PBOC: Virus shock to China's economy is temporary
-
PBOC vice gov says need to consider CPI, other factors, before adjusting benchmark rate
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.1104 (vs. yesterday at 7.0995)
-
RBNZ Gov Orr says the Bank can increase stimulus if needed
-
US Federal Reserve asset purchases are stunningly large - recent data