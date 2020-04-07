RKI reports 99,225 coronavirus cases in Germany, up by 3,834 cases from yesterday

Case counts are stabilising lower but they remain in the thousands

The increase of 3,834 confirmed cases today is about a 4% increase from yesterday but the jump of 173 deaths means that it is not all good news.





This continues to hint that further moderation in the figures is still much needed before even coming close to consider any easing of lockdown measures.





The reported suggestion by Germany yesterday could be hinting at the low hundreds or even double figures in terms of number of new daily cases before any of that happens.



