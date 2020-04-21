RKI reports a daily increase of 1,785 coronavirus cases in Germany

The virus trajectory in Germany has been much improved as of late

That brings the total number of cases to 143,457 in the country, with another 194 deaths reported - bringing the total on that front to 4,598 persons. RKI also reports that an estimated 95,200 persons have recovered from the coronavirus as of the latest update.





The virus trajectory fits well with the German government's plans to slowly reopen the economy once again, but caution is still key as Merkel warned yesterday.





You can check out Germany and other countries' coronavirus data here



