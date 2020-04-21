RKI reports a daily increase of 1,785 coronavirus cases in Germany

Subscription Confirmed!
RBA's Lowe: Not seeing signs of any stress in Australian financial system
RBA's Lowe: Will outline potential economic scenarios in May SOMP
RBA's Lowe: Our actions should not be confused with financing the government
NZD grinding lower following RBNZ Gov Orr monetisation comment)
RBNZ Gov Orr says he is open minded on direct monetisation of govt debt