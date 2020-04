RKI warns that lockdown measures, for the most part, must stay in place





However, any broad easing of lockdown measures, especially for crowd gatherings and international travel, may take many more months before being considered.





As of today, Germany's daily virus case count is hovering just over 2,000 so there is still some ways to go before hitting the target of 'few hundreds'.

The institute does note that the virus is not circulating broadly in the population, so that is at least some good news as the German government begins to relax restrictions.