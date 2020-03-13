RKI warns that coronavirus may test German health system capacity

The Robert Koch Institute is the federal agency that advises on German epidemic and disease control





I've noted this over the past few weeks, mortality rate of the disease is one thing but most countries are mostly afraid of a major epidemic because they just don't have the resources and medical capacity to deal with it. This is why this isn't "just the flu".

Meanwhile, the German football federation is also now proposing to cancel games from next Tuesday until 2 April. In England, we are also starting to see prominent footballers and managers contract the virus over the past few days.





It is not just the case for Germany, but everywhere around the world. The situation in Italy is a good example as to why the government is taking such serious measures.