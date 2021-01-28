Robinhood goes to 'sell only' on GME and AMC as meme stocks get kneecapped by brokers

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Robinhood kneecaps the high-flying stocks

Robinhood kneecaps the high-flying stocks

Robinhood users are reporting that the brokerage is sending messages that users are no longer allowed to buy shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment. People who have them are allowed to sell.

Naturally -- knowing there are no buyers -- people are dumping the shares. GME is down to $295 from a pre-market high of $513.
Robinhood
There's also talk that some other high-flyers have been pulled.

This is a real screwjob and is likely behind some of this turn in sentiment.

Interactive Brokers has put some options into liquidation-only mode and raised margin requirements.

Interactive Brokers
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose