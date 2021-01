Imposes buy limit for a number of meme stocks

RobinHood is reducing the amount of stock you can buy on a number of the meme stocks from 5 shares to 2 or 1 share.







1 share limit:

AMC,

Game stop



Koss

Moderna 2 share limit Bed Bath and Beyond



Qualtric



Meanwhile at WallStreetBets.com, the thread has been locked by the moderators. New comments cannot be posted.