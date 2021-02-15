Robinhood to be sued over student's death





Very sad Reuter's story here of a 20 year old who thought he had run up a $730,000 loss on a trade which was way above his $10,000 loss he had allowed for. He tried to contact Robinhood, but couldn't and went and killed himself thinking he had plunged his family into terrible debt.

The man's parents are suing Robinhood citing 'misleading communications' that caused his son to panic. As it turned out his 'loss' was actually covered by other options he had.

You can read the full sad story here.