Robinhood told users it may close some 'at-risk' positions

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Robinhood isn't making any friends today

I can't remember a beloved company doing so much to destroy its reputation in a single day for a long time. This is like when FX brokerages were suing retail clients for losses after the SNB fiasco.

You hate to imagine a similar level of regulator ridiculousness in equities.

I hate to hear people say that GME isn't being fundamentally valued properly so it's market manipulation and should be stopped. You don't need to have a fundamental view on anything to make a trade, you have to have a reasonable basis. If the stock is held 130% short and there's an incredible pain trade underway, that's a reasonable basis to get involved.

Most of all, I don't want any broker telling me what the fundamental value of anything is.

