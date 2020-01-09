Rockets have reportedly hit near Balad airbase north of Baghdad: Sumaria

Seeing some modest moves to the downside in stocks and modest moves higher in oil

The Balad airbase is an Iraqi Air Force base. There are no reports on casualties or damages as of yet







The S&P index is trading at 3267.43, up 14.4 points



The NASDAQ index is trading up 52 points or 0.57% at 9182



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.05 at $59.67



Iran has indicated that they want US troops out of Iraq. These rocket launches may be an attempt to get their point across. Whether or not US exits Iraqi is still unknown, but I kind of expect them not to be in a hurry.





