Roger Stone prosecutor Zelinsky resigns from case

Justice Dept undercut the prosecutor

Roger Stone prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky sought a 7-9 year prison term for Roger Stone but today top Justice Department officials took the extraordinary step of undercutting him.





Senior official said that that sentencing recommendation, transmitted to a judge and signed off on by the office's top prosecutor, had not been communicated to leadership at the Justice Department.





"The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation," the official told CNN. "The Department believes the recommendation is extreme and excessive and is grossly disproportionate to Stone's offenses."





With the interference, Zelinky has now quit.





Judge Amy Berman Jackson has broad authority on sentencing and is scheduled to decide on Feb 20.

