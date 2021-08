Dies at 80 years old









He is survived by his fellow band members:

Mick Jagger, 78 years and 29 days

Keith Richards, 77 years and 249 days

Ronnie Wood, 74 years and 84 days.

Watts married Shirley Ann Shepherd on September 11, 1938. The couple had one daughter born in 1968. Watts has one grandchild.

Rest in peace.









The UK Telegraph is reporting that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died. He was 80 years old.