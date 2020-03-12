Rome's Catholic churches ordered closed because of coronavirus

Move believed unprecedented in modern times.

The coronavirus headlines continue.

In what may be the start of a trend, Rome's Catholic churches are ordered close because of the coronavirus.  A decree by Pope's Vicar for Rome dispenses Catholics from obligation of attending Sunday mass. 

I would expect that attendance at place of worship will start to see the impact from the coronavirus with or without dispensation.
