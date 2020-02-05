Romney says he will vote to impeach Trump on one charge

Why the vote still matters





Trump's impeachment will end -- likely today -- and he won't be convicted. However he won't do it with the support of all the Republicans in the Senate.





Former Presidential candidate Mitt Romney will vote to convict for what he called an "appalling abuse of power."





"What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values," he said.





I expect this is Romney positioning himself to take another run at the Presidency in 2024 but it could come into play before then. If Trump is re-elected by loses 2-3 Senate seats this year or in 2022, then impeachment will be back on the agenda. You can count this as one vote against Trump.

