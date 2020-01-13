Rosengren and a key BOC survey highlight the North American economic calendar

What's coming up today

It's a big week for US economic data with CPI and retail sales coming later in the week but today is a dry data for numbers with only the monthly government deficit number coming out at 1900 GMT.





US traders might want to key in on commentary from Rosengren (1500 GMT) and Bostic (1740 GMT) for a sense about how much inflation the Fed wants or will tolerate. I wouldn't expect either to be a market mover.





One thing that could get the market moving is the Q4 Bank of Canada business outlook survey at 1530 GMT. The outlook for future sales was +23 in the prior survey and that's a key metric to watch but it's a multi-pronged survey so try to take it as a whole.

