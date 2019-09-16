Rouhani has no plans to meet with Trump - Iranian official
Iran foreign ministry spokesman says that the two won't be meeting in New York
Iranian president Rouhani will be in New York for the United Nations General Assembly starting this week but there is still no clear indication that he will be meeting with US president Trump during his trip.
This just reaffirms that notion and continues to see Iran draw a hard line that they won't head to the negotiating table until the US removes current sanctions against the republic.