Round up of the latest US election polls: "Not a good day for Trump"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This via The NY Times Upshot, and they are not sitting on the fence:

There were a lot of polls Wednesday, and I could go on about this poll or that one. But let’s frame it this way: Was there a single state poll that qualified as good news for the president? Maybe the Ipsos poll showing him down only a point in Arizona? Otherwise, I don’t think so.

... I don’t see anything suggesting any tightening, and a lot of today’s polls were conducted entirely after the final debate.

For the count that matters (Electoral College, NYT graphic has this:

This via The NY Times Upshot, and they are not sitting on the fence:
This is not over, its Wednesday evening in the US and the election final date is Tuesday next week. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose