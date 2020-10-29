Round up of the latest US election polls: "Not a good day for Trump"

There were a lot of polls Wednesday, and I could go on about this poll or that one. But let’s frame it this way: Was there a single state poll that qualified as good news for the president? Maybe the Ipsos poll showing him down only a point in Arizona? Otherwise, I don’t think so.





... I don’t see anything suggesting any tightening, and a lot of today’s polls were conducted entirely after the final debate.





For the count that matters (Electoral College, NYT graphic has this: