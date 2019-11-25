Rudy Giuliani subpoenas suggest money laundering investigation - report

Subpoenas issued to people with ties to President Trump's personal lawyer

Prosecutors have sent subpoenas to potential witnesses and are seeking records and information related Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and two of his associates, according to a WSJ report.





The report cites people familiar with the matter who say the investigation is looking at possible money laundering, obstruction of justice and campaign-finance violations







The market has tuned out of the impeachment drama for awhile. There are reports that Guiliani associates have provided tapes and other documents to the impeachment inquiry.

