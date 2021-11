Higher rates?

The S&P 500 is barely in positive territory at 4705 after touching a record high of 4743 earlier. The tone improved initially after the Powell announcement but rates have continued to press higher than that could be a factor for sellers.





Otherwise, chalk it up to the ebb and flow. Tech is leading the way lower with the Nasdaq down 0.6%.





The S&P 500 candle at the moment isn't a pretty one: