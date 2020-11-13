Rumors of the US dollar's demise were greatly exaggerated

It was a good week for the dollar





There are plenty of reasons to expect a long-term decline in the US dollar but it didn't come this week.







The dollar was generally higher with the exception of:

NZD due at least partly to the RBNZ decision

GBP due to Brexit optimism

The main news for the week remained the positive efficacy of the vaccine but that was essentially a done deal the moment it hit. From there, market moves were generally retracements as traders struggle to balance longer-term optimism with short-term virus and shutdown fears.

Looking at the dollar index, this week looks like a bounce from the Aug/Sept lows and a modest one. The dollar was sold hard during the US election week and the bounce stalled out at the 50% retracement of the Nov decline.



From my perspective, this is all looking like a little break in the risk trade before another leg, but there will need to be some kind of nudge.





That could be from Trump's legal challenges fizzling, from Tuesday's retail sales report or from other virus news.

