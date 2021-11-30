RUMOUR doing the rounds - Emergency Kremlin meeting called. Putin announcement set for 0200 local time.

That is the chatter getting some play about the place.

I have NO IDEA as to its veracity but it would be remiss of me not to pass it along. Of course, if I can find any confirmation I'll pass that along. For now, trade this (or not) with due care - its only a RUMOUR, K?





Its just after 1am in Moscow. I have no idea why Putin would be making an announcement at 2am. He'd be more likely to make an announcement after some action had been taken (I'm assuming this rumour is related to Ukraine affairs).







