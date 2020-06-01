Accelerating speculation that Trump is considering imposing martial law in the US

Recommendations have been made by various administration officials and elected representatives to invoke the Insurrection Act.

This would deploy active-duty US troops to control civilian populations into the USA

The Insurrection Act was last invoked in 1992



Currently the riots are being handled (with various degrees of success or not) by police and the National Guard. Brining in active duty military personnel would be a step up in the conflict.





In a call with state Governors today Trump urged them to the get tougher, mass arrests, mass incarceration, even using state violence. Invoking martial law would seem to be a logical next step for this President to be considering.















