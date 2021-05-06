Rumours are New Zealand will shut its border to Sydney today

There is currently a 'travel bubble' in place between New Zealand and Australia to allow quarantine-free travel between the two countries.

New Zealand has stopped ('paused') flights from Perth, Australia, due to the recent outbreak in the city.





There are significantly more Sydney - NZ flights than Perth - NZ flights so the risks are higher. Sydney has confirmed two cases but its a given there are more cases that may not yet have been tested and found.













AUD and NZD took a bullish boost from the opening of the bubble. While this would not shut the bubble entirely taking out Sydney is a big hit and not a positive for the currencies.





New Zealand's Ministry of Health will update its advice today.