Russia and Saudi oil ministers said to hold bilateral meeting ahead of OPEC JMMC meeting

There is still no official confirmation of whether or not Russia is on board with the proposal for more output cuts









As is usually the case, Russia always plays hard ball going into any OPEC+ meet up but at the end of the day they always give in and agree to more output cuts.







ForexLive

This is likely to turn out that way once more but I reckon Saudi Arabia will once again have to do the bulk of the heavy lifting i.e. cutting their own output more than others.

You can bet that this would be the key thing that Novak and Prince Abdulaziz will be discussing in their bilateral meeting.