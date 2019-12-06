Russia energy minister Novak: Russia quota remains unchanged

Russia's Novak speaking from OPEC

Russia's energy minister Novak is speaking from in Vienna after the conclusion of the OPEC meeting. He says:
  • Russia's quota remains unchanged
  • pledged oil output cut remains at 228K B/D (unchanged)
  • OPEC countries decided not to include condensates in their quotas
  • OPEC+ agree to cut output by extra 500K B/D
  • Russia to cut 70K B/D out of total 500K B/D reduction (not including condensates).
Crude oil prices are marginally lower at $-0.15 or -0.18% of $58.25
