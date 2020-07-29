Russia expected to approve a coronavirus vaccine within 2 weeks - 'Sputnik moment'

CNN reporting

  • Russia intends to be the first in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine, in less than two weeks 
  • despite concerns about its safety, effectiveness and over whether the country has cut essential corners in development
More:
  • Russian officials told CNN they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine, which has been created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute.
  • It will be approved for public use, with frontline healthcare workers getting it first, they said.
    "It's a Sputnik moment," said Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, 

Rumours on this were circulating in the past couple of weeks, the pace is picking up. 


