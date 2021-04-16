Russia is retaliating against US sanctions

Russia to expel US diplomats proportionally to US decision to expel Russian diplomats

The US imposed sanctions on Russia yesterday including making it more difficult for them to take part in the global economy if it continued its disruptive actions including in cyberspace and in Ukraine. The US is blaming the countries intelligence agency for hacking operations that breached American government agencies and the nations largest companies.





Russia is responding by expelling US diplomats proportionally to the amount of Russian diplomats expelled by the US. They also warn that is is only a little of what they can do. They warn that they can hurt the United States economically if Washington wants to continue their "sanctions spiral".







The US threatened to squeeze Russia's ability to borrow money on global markets if the tensions escalate. However, the Russian foreign minister says that they are confident that they will be able to tap the global debt market this year.





Tensions are rising with the Biden administration.