Russia may have plans ot interfere in US election in final days or aftermath - report

Russia has in recent days hacked into state and local computer networks in breaches that could allow Moscow broader access to American voting infrastructure, the New York Times reports.



The discovery of the hacks came as American intelligence agencies, infiltrating Russian networks themselves, have pieced together details of what they believe are Russia's plans to interfere in the presidential race in its final days or immediately after the election on Nov. 3.

I firmly believe that the aim of Russian activity in US elections only makes sense if the aim is to sow discord and undermine US democracy in general, not to help a particular candidate. The aim in 2016 was probably to undermine Clinton because they assumed she would win.





