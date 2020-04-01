Russia not planning to boost oil output amid oversupply - official

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg reports, citing a Russian official on the matter


  • Russia not holding oil talks with Saudi Arabia yet
ForexLive
The headline is a little comforting but it doesn't really address the supply glut issue in the market right now anyway. And the fact that both sides remain unwilling to talk to one another just means the current situation remains unchanged.

Oil continues to be pressured on the day, with WTI crude sitting around 1.5% lower and is flirting with a potential break back below the $20 handle.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose