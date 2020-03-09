Russia plans to boost oil output within weeks

This price war in insane





Bloomberg reports that Russia's Rosnet is planning to boost oil production as soon as April 1.







The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Rosneft had prepared for any scenario and would be able to withstand the current plunge in oil prices. Asked how rapidly Rosneft could increase production, the person said analysts who estimate the company could boost output by 300,000 barrels a day within a week or two are well informed.

Russia's finance ministry said earlier that the country's oil-wealth reserves would be sufficient to cover lost revenue "for six to 10 years" at oil prices of $25 to $30 a barrel.





This is an oil bull's dystopia.

