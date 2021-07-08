Russia raises its inflation, GDP, capex forecasts

Russian economy ministry issues revised forecasts

2021 GDP growth forecast up to 3.8% from 2.9%

lifts Urals oil price forecast to $65.9/bbl from $60.3/bbl

2021 inflation forecast to 5% from 4.3%

2021 capital investment growth forecast to 4.5% from 3.3%

2021 average dollar/rouble rate to 72.8 from 73.3 seen in April The ministry comments on the higher forecasts:

We see the economy is recovering faster than we had expected

Our experts say the economic recovery potential is not exhausted yet





On the currency:

We all realise that the rouble price should be different at oil prices of $75 per barrel

current rouble weakness blamed on sanction risks, OPEC+ uncertainty around global oil output.

Russia's inflation target is 4%, the latest reading has it at 6.5%. Russia's central bank is expected to raise its key rate again from 5.5% on July 23.





USD/RUB daily chart:



