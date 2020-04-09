Russia reaffirms backing on joint, coordinated action to steady the oil market

Comments by Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov





Cannot stabilise oil market without all major producers

Russia backs joint, coordinated action to steady oil market

Says that a deal can hardly happen without other countries joining

The headline comment is encouraging but all the cards are still on the table now as we look towards the meeting later at 1400 GMT. That is the main highlight in the market today as we continue to wait with bated breath at the moment.





Oil continues to sit higher on the day, now at $26.60 up by 6% currently.



