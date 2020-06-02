Russia reportedly still hasn't decided on its position on OPEC+ cuts
A decision on that is expected some time todayBloomberg with the headlines here, adding that there is some support in Russia for extending the current output cuts. Again, as a reminder that the agreement for the output cuts deal is only for the months of May and June.
As such, OPEC+ is looking to get a meeting together to extend that in order to maintain stability in the oil market. But as the reopening of economies gather pace, it will be a real test of resolve/compliance in enforcing any extension of the deal in the coming months.