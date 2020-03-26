Russia reportedly to bar all international flights from 27 March onwards

Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0692 (vs. yesterday at 7.0742)
RBA QE operation, offer to purchase AUD3bn in Australian government bonds
ECB said to be broadly in favor of tapping OMT - report
Fed's Bullard: Perhaps 46 million people will be laid off in US due to virus
SNB sets up refinancing facility and deactivates counter-cyclical buffer