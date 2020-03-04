Russia said to have opposed plan to deepen OPEC+ output cuts by 1.2 mil bpd

WSJ correspondent, Summer Said, tweets





#Russia Opposes #Saudi Plan to Deepen OPEC+ Cuts by 1.2M B/D -Sources #OPEC #OOTT

Oil is remaining calm so far but with prices still keeping around 2% gains, just above $48. But if the headline here starts hitting the official wires, it may be one to watch out for as it could lead to a drop if the OPEC+ alliance crumbles.





Nonetheless, they still have two to three days to of discussions to go and this could be Russia still playing hard ball for the time being so we'll see.



