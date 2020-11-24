Russia says first international deliveries of its Sputnik V vaccine to follow in January
Russia says countries who recently submitted requests will get the first batches of the vaccine starting from March 2021
The second interim analysis of the clinical trial data shows 91.4% efficacy some 28 days after the first dose, with efficacy rising to over 95% some 42 days after. As much as there are still doubts on this, it is what it is. The full press release here.
- Sputnik V vaccination to be free of charge for Russian citizens
- To cost less than $20 per person for international markets
- No adverse side-effects reported during trials
- Supplies for global market will be made in India, Brazil, China, South Korea
- Has received requests from over 50 countries for more than 1.2 billion doses
In any case, the market can continue to keep alluding to the added vaccine developments this week for some degree of support.