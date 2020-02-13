Russia says that has not made decision on additional OPEC+ output cuts yet
Says decision will be made in a 'timely manner'
Still no word as Russia continues to keep mum about the situation. Oil is slightly weaker on the day amid the softer risk mood, down by 0.5% to $50.88.
As for the OPEC+ situation, just keep in mind that Russia has always been the hardest to get on board but they have always caved in every decision. However, that doesn't mean that they will be the ones contributing as so far, only Saudi Arabia has been really trying.