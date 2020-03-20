Russia says that oil prices are very unpleasant, but not a catastrophe for the country

Comments by the Kremlin





There is no price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia

Our relations are good and doesn't think anyone should intervene

Says Russia has safety buffer against unfavourable oil prices

I would argue that you have to read between the lines with this one. The fact that the OPEC+ joint technical committee meeting was cancelled goes to show that both sides aren't exactly on speaking terms right now, so believe what you will.





In any case, their official stance still shows no backing down just yet.



