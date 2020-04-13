Russia says that global oil output cuts deal has prevented market chaos

Comments by the Kremlin





Global oil output cuts deal helps to support stable situation in the market

Says Putin, Trump did not raise the issue of lifting sanctions during phone calls

I guess it depends on what each person sees as 'market chaos' because the deal sure isn't going to spur a massive surge in oil prices in the near-term. But at best, it helps to put some semblance of a price floor near the $20 level perhaps.





In any case, actions will be speak louder than words. Russia did not have a good track record of complying with the previous OPEC+ pact, so let's see if they will carry on with that still.



