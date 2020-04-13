Russia says that global oil output cuts deal has prevented market chaos

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Kremlin


  • Global oil output cuts deal helps to support stable situation in the market
  • Says Putin, Trump did not raise the issue of lifting sanctions during phone calls
ForexLive
I guess it depends on what each person sees as 'market chaos' because the deal sure isn't going to spur a massive surge in oil prices in the near-term. But at best, it helps to put some semblance of a price floor near the $20 level perhaps.

In any case, actions will be speak louder than words. Russia did not have a good track record of complying with the previous OPEC+ pact, so let's see if they will carry on with that still.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose