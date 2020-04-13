Russia says that global oil output cuts deal has prevented market chaos
Comments by the Kremlin
- Global oil output cuts deal helps to support stable situation in the market
- Says Putin, Trump did not raise the issue of lifting sanctions during phone calls
I guess it depends on what each person sees as 'market chaos' because the deal sure isn't going to spur a massive surge in oil prices in the near-term. But at best, it helps to put some semblance of a price floor near the $20 level perhaps.
In any case, actions will be speak louder than words. Russia did not have a good track record of complying with the previous OPEC+ pact, so let's see if they will carry on with that still.