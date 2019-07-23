Russia says that its aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace

Comments by Russia's defence ministry

Russian strategic bombers did not violate airspace of other countries

Says that South Korean military planes crossed the path of Russian aircraft

That created a threat to their security

Says South Korean pilots did not communicate with Russian strategic bombers

Adds that it is not the first time South Korea has tried to interfere with Russian military flights over neutral waters

As is always the case with these geopolitical incidents, it's a "your word versus mine" kind of thing. I doubt this will escalate into anything too serious but it's good to stay abreast of the developments just in case.





